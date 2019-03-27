Home
ROBERTS, Denise Susan 13.08.1950 - 17.03.2019 Most loved, devoted and caring mother and mother-in-law of Jamie and Tracy and Toni. Loved, treasured and cherished "Big Nan" of Ashley, Troy, Cassidy and "Great Big Nan" of Chevelle. Sister of Lesleigh. Denise will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 68 years May she rest in peace Family and friends of DENISE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at Leura Crematorium, 1 Kitchener Road, Leura on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 9.00am.
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
