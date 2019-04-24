|
|
|
CRAWFORD, Edward John (Ted) 27.11.1944 ~ 12.04.2019 Most loved, devoted and caring partner of Gabi. Dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Daniel, Tania and Ara, Michael and Kerry. Caring stepfather of Joe and Kim, Mira and Daniel. Proud grandfather of Nicole, James, Alexis, Aiden, Charlotte, Sienna, Liam, Ben and Alex. Cherished great-grandfather of Malakai and Aurora. Loving brother of Pat (deceased), Ron, Allan and Jane. A loving uncle. Ted will be greatly missed by all his adored family and friends. Aged 74 years May he rest in peace Family and friends of TED are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Glenbrook Baptist Church, 45 King Street, Glenbrook on Friday April 26, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Private cremation
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
