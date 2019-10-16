|
GIBBS, Dawn Patricia Passed away 5th October 2019 Aged 83 years Late of Greenhill. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother in law of Sharon and Kevin, Philip and Kim. Adored Nan and Old Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by her sister Janice. Relatives and friends of Dawn are invited to her funeral service at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium and Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Thursday 10th October 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Ovarian Cancer Research, a collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019