ENGLAND Dianne Lesley (Di) Died in Sydney 27th June 2019. Born 72 years ago in Wagga Wagga. Loved by her family, her husband John her sons Dacre, Barrie and Zane, Suzy, Rufus and Finley, her brother Greg and all her nephews and nieces. She is missed by all her friends in the Blue Mountains. Her funeral will be on Saturday 6th July at 11:15am in Sydney at the same church where she married 46 years ago, Star of the Sea, 44 Willoughby Street Kirribilli, with a gathering afterwards in McMahons Point. Di always appreciated the tender care of her haematologist Christina Brown, Dr Nerida McDonald and the nurses at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sandy, Viv, Milli and the Red Cross Blood Donors. Maurer Family Funerals (02) 94131377
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 3, 2019