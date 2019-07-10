|
|
PAYNE, Donald Ross 25.5.1924 - 6.7.2019 Late of Glenbrook Passed away peacefully. Husband of Joy (Dec), Father of Jennifer, David, Philip and their families. "Now with the Lord" Aged 95 Years Family and friends of Donald Payne are welcome to attend his Funeral service, to be held Tuesday 23rd July 2019, at St David's Anglican Church, Taringha Street, Blaxland. Appointed to commence at 11.30am, following Prayers, refreshments will be provided, before we take Donald to his final resting place at Pinegrove Memorial Park. 02 4721 2020
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 10, 2019