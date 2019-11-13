Home
More Obituaries for James ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James ROGERS

James ROGERS Notice
James I Rogers Passed away on November 7th 2019. Loving husband to Bonnie and father to Kathy, David, Caren. Father-in-law to Andrew, Anthony, Elisabeth and Grandfather (Poppy) to Rebekah, Nathan, Emma - Kate, Jemma, Jacquelyn, Joshua, Klara and Thomas and Brother to Larry and Shirley. Big thank you to Family and Friends and Boddington Aged Care Facility. Boddington is the most wonderful place. Their loving care of Jim over the last 3 years was so exceptional and to such a high standard. Their Love is amazing. Thank you to Jill and all at Boddington. Bonnie Rogers.
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
