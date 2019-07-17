Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John VERMEER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Johannes) VERMEER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
John (Johannes) VERMEER Notice
VERMEER John (Johannes) 11.5.1929 - 12.7.2019 Born Hitzum, Friesland, Netherlands Late of Winmalee Loving husband of Joan, 66 years married. Treasured father of Kathryn and Gary and father-in-law of Colin and Katrina. Adored Pa of Alison, Justin, Michelle, Joshua and Scott and their spouses Damian, Sylvia, Matthew and Holly. A special Great Pa of Jessica, Isabelle, Alex, Emma and Hendrix. Loved son of Thomas and Dieuwke and his brother Harmen. Our family thanks Uniting Aged Care, Springwood for their loving care and attention. Dearly loved by family and friends here in Australia and the Netherlands. Forever in our hearts Family and friends are invited to attend John's burial service at Springwood Cemetery on Friday 19 July 2019 commencing at 11am and afterwards for refreshments and to celebrate his wonderful life. 02 4721 2020



logo
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.