VERMEER John (Johannes) 11.5.1929 - 12.7.2019 Born Hitzum, Friesland, Netherlands Late of Winmalee Loving husband of Joan, 66 years married. Treasured father of Kathryn and Gary and father-in-law of Colin and Katrina. Adored Pa of Alison, Justin, Michelle, Joshua and Scott and their spouses Damian, Sylvia, Matthew and Holly. A special Great Pa of Jessica, Isabelle, Alex, Emma and Hendrix. Loved son of Thomas and Dieuwke and his brother Harmen. Our family thanks Uniting Aged Care, Springwood for their loving care and attention. Dearly loved by family and friends here in Australia and the Netherlands. Forever in our hearts Family and friends are invited to attend John's burial service at Springwood Cemetery on Friday 19 July 2019 commencing at 11am and afterwards for refreshments and to celebrate his wonderful life. 02 4721 2020
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 17, 2019