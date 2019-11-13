|
STIEGER: Peter Michael (Pete) 10 November, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Wallerawang. Formerly of Inverell, Blackheath & Lithgow. Loving husband of Linda, loved father & father-in-law of Amanda & Benjamin(Simi), Ben & Jessis, Lisa & Brendan, Timothy, much loved Poppy of Hayden, Riley, Owen, Peyton, Austin, Phoenix, Carter, loving brother & brother-in-law of Ann & Doug, John & Kerry, Tony (dec) & Evelyn, Vince & Gay, Bernadette and uncle of their families. Aged 61 years. Forever in our hearts Requiem mass for the repose of the soul of PETER will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON TUESDAY (19TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 10.00 AM. At the conclusion of the prayers following the mass the cortege will proceed to the Lawn No.2 Portion of Lithgow Cemetery. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Daffodil Cottage Bathurst and may be left at the church.
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019