MERRICK (nee THOMPSON) Shirley May (Shirl) 2 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Mount Victoria. Dearly loved wife of Patrick (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Jim & Bronwyn and Glenn, Nan of Samuel, dear sister & sister-in-law of Marie (dec) & Peter, Jack & Elaine (dec), Joyce & Dennis (dec), Doris & Lionel (dec), Geoffrey (dec) & Barbara, Robert & Marion and fond auntie of their families. Aged 89 years. Forever in our hearts A service for SHIRLEY will be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Blackheath TOMORROW, THURSDAY (11TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Presbyterian 1 portion of Blackheath Cemetery. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Red Shield Appeal & may be left at the church. Michael & Jeannine Brown (Kerry Linegar Funerals & Monuments) 157 Mort Street, Lithgow Telephone 6351 2661 www.kerrylinegarfunerals.com.au
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 10, 2019