HOLZ Thomas Michael AM 17.09.1939 - 01.09.2019 Archdeacon RAN (Retd) Dearly loved husband of Janice. Most loved and loving father and father-in-law of Louise and David, Russell and Dianne, Anthony (dec), Aarron and Jenni. Loved, treasured and cherished Papa of Zora, Archer, Remy, Mack, Freya, Ella and Ashton. Loved son of Thomas (dec) and Lola. Fond brother of Jeffrey (dec), Janet and Garry. Michael will be greatly missed by all his wonderful family and many friends. Bravo Zulu Michael. Aged 79 Years May He Rest In Peace Thanksgiving Service to be held on Monday 30 September, 2019 at 12.30pm. Mulgoa Valley Receptions, 1440 Mulgoa Road, Mulgoa.
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019