Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HOLZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael HOLZ


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas Michael HOLZ Notice
HOLZ Thomas Michael AM 17.09.1939 - 01.09.2019 Archdeacon RAN (Retd) Dearly loved husband of Janice. Most loved and loving father and father-in-law of Louise and David, Russell and Dianne, Anthony (dec), Aarron and Jenni. Loved, treasured and cherished Papa of Zora, Archer, Remy, Mack, Freya, Ella and Ashton. Loved son of Thomas (dec) and Lola. Fond brother of Jeffrey (dec), Janet and Garry. Michael will be greatly missed by all his wonderful family and many friends. Bravo Zulu Michael. Aged 79 Years May He Rest In Peace Thanksgiving Service to be held on Monday 30 September, 2019 at 12.30pm. Mulgoa Valley Receptions, 1440 Mulgoa Road, Mulgoa.



logo
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.