Timothy David DOYLE


1966 - 2019
Timothy David DOYLE Notice
DOYLE, Timothy David 16.4.1966 - 14.5.2019 Late of Cairns (originally Tamworth) Beloved son of Robyn (dec) and David, step-son of Pamela, Loving and loved father of Emma, Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter & Sharon, Elizabeth & Craig, Kirsty & Greg and Uncle to their families Dearly missed nephew, cousin, step-brother and friend. Cremated in Cairns 24.5.2019 Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Tim's life to be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Blackheath at 1.00pm Sunday 14th July 2019. In lieu of flowers please donations to Animal care for Seniors (Cairns)
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 10, 2019
