Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
219-221 High Street
Penrith, New South Wales 2750
(02) 4731 4385
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Maxwell EVANS

Add a Memory
Wayne Maxwell EVANS Notice
EVANS, Wayne Maxwell 21.01.1952 - 13.07.2019 Passed away peacefully on 13 July 2019 at the family home surrounded by his loving family Devoted wife Nina, father to Lisa, Matthew and Neha, Cameron and Natalie, and Tanya. Pa to Delilah and Xavier. Son of beloved father Kevin (dec) and mother Joyce. Brother of Carol (dec) and brother in-law to Kevin. His strength and determination will continue to live on in all of us. Forever in our hearts and always by our side. A Funeral Service to be held at 10:00am on 24th July 2019 at the Uniting Church, Lewin Street, Springwood. Refreshments to follow.



logo
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices