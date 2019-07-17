|
EVANS, Wayne Maxwell 21.01.1952 - 13.07.2019 Passed away peacefully on 13 July 2019 at the family home surrounded by his loving family Devoted wife Nina, father to Lisa, Matthew and Neha, Cameron and Natalie, and Tanya. Pa to Delilah and Xavier. Son of beloved father Kevin (dec) and mother Joyce. Brother of Carol (dec) and brother in-law to Kevin. His strength and determination will continue to live on in all of us. Forever in our hearts and always by our side. A Funeral Service to be held at 10:00am on 24th July 2019 at the Uniting Church, Lewin Street, Springwood. Refreshments to follow.
Published in Blue Mountains Gazette on July 17, 2019